AJK President calls for world’s quick notice of dire situation in IIOJK

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged that it was high time that the world community take effective notice of the dire situation in the troubled region of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state, official sources said. Sultan added that India was hell-bent on changing the demography of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state by settling non-state subjects in the disputed region. He expressed these views while talking to former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Minister for Law and Justice, Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Mian Abdul Waheed, Minister for Power Development Organization Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, former Ministers Chaudhry Maqbool and Sardar Naeem Khan, who called on him in the state metropolis late Friday, the AJK President’s office told APP AJK Correspondent here. The AJK President further urged upon the international community to make sincere efforts to help resolve the lingering Kashmir conflict, that has been the major cause and consequence of unrest and bloodshed in the Indian Illegally occupied territory. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that India has crossed all limits of savagery in Kashmir, where innocent people, particularly youths, were being killed in fake encounters. He said that India has strengthened its illegal control over the territory by committing atrocities on the Kashmiri people. He said that the India’s relentless repression against Kashmiris has intensified following the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP government in 209, which led to the revocation of the region’s special status guaranteed to it under the Indian constitution. Referring to the ruthless slaughter of the Kashmiri people and suppression of political dissent in the region, he said on the one hand innocent civilians were being killed day in and day out while on the other hand entire Hurriyat leadership has been imprisoned under draconian laws.

During the meeting, issues of mutual concern and the prevailing political situation in the country, including AJK, came under discussion.

AJK President lauds NGOs role in swiftly responding to emergency situations both at peace and in wartime

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that in addition to the efforts made at the government level to respond to natural disasters, the non-governmental organizations’ services and their role in responding to emergency situations have been commendable.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held to inaugurate the launching of Jamal Foundation’s ambulance service for AJK capital city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President appreciated the Jamal Foundation for its valuable contribution to society. He expressed the hope that the people of the remote areas would also get benefits from the ambulance service.

“While the government played its role in getting the people out of the difficult situation in the aftermath of the deadly 2005 earthquake, NGOs have also played a crucial role in the relief and rehabilitation of the quake survivors,” the AJK president said, adding that there was a dire need that all the NGOs operating in the state must join their forces and work together to serve humanity. On this occasion, Mian Asad Jamal, the CEO of the Jamal Foundation (JF), gave the President a thorough briefing on the JF’s regional social network, goals, and current and upcoming projects.