Alhamra pays tribute to renowned Punjabi poet Amrita Pritam

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra hosted the latest edition of its literary series to introduce the younger generation to the legacy of literary legends. This session paid homage to the renowned Punjabi poet and writer Amrita Pritam with acclaimed scholar Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed leading the discussion on her literary journey. The event was graced by the presence of Alhamra’s Executive Director Tauquir Haider Kazmi. Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed delivered an engaging talk, highlighting various aspects of Amrita Pritam’s life, contributions, and poetry. He remarked, “Punjabi literature and poetry have seen many remarkable writers, but what Amrita Pritam achieved is timeless. While she wrote in both Urdu and Punjabi, her Punjabi works stand out and have become immortal. Her writings have a magical essence, and her biography has been translated into multiple languages.”

Syed further emphasized, “Amrita Pritam’s language is deeply rooted in her land and culture. Every language thrives on its strength, and her works exemplify the power and beauty of the Punjabi language.” The event concluded with a lively question-and-answer session, where a large audience of literature enthusiasts actively participated and expressed keen interest in Dr. Syed’s insightful discussion. The session celebrated Amrita Pritam’s enduring legacy and reminded us of the profound impact of her literary contributions on Punjabi and Urdu literature.

Alhamra organises two-day storytelling festival

The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra has embarked on a mission to revive the centuries-old and nearly forgotten storytelling tradition by organising a two-day ‘Storytelling Festival’. Renowned storyteller Bader Khan mesmerised the audience by presenting the poetic works of Amir Khusro through his art. Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, emphasised the cultural significance of storytelling, recalling its nostalgic charm. “For our generation, the tradition of listening to stories from mothers, grandmothers, and elders in communal settings like village courtyards and gatherings was a source of immense joy. Undoubtedly, storytelling is an integral part of our region’s heritage and culture,” he said. Executive Director Alhamra, Tauquir Haider Kazmi, highlighted the decline of storytelling due to technological advancements. “With the emergence of new inventions, the art of storytelling faded into obscurity, and we gradually forgot it. While the importance of technology is undeniable, there is a pressing need to revive the art of storytelling. Alhamra has taken this initiative by organizing this two-day festival,” he stated. Historically, storytelling flourished between the early 17th and 19th centuries, gaining immense popularity among the elite and the common people. Storytellers would hold gatherings in streets, neighborhoods, markets, fairs, and communal spaces, captivating audiences with their tales and earning great appreciation.

The Storytelling Festival at Alhamra has been met with widespread acclaim, successfully reconnecting audiences with this vital part of cultural heritage.