All possible facilities, protection will be provided to Japanese investors in Punjab: CM

Lahore - “We want to cooperate with Japan in agriculture, minerals, IT, AI, robotics, and energy,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Akamatsu Shuichi to discuss various potential avenues of promoting mutual relations, trade cooperation and investment in various sectors. She emphasised on the need to find new ways to increase economic cooperation between the two countries. She added,”Pakistan holds in high esteem its relations with Japan.”

Madam Chief Minister expressed gratitude for Japan’s support during the 2022 floods and said,”There are deep friendly relations between the two countries. Japan has always supported Pakistan in difficult times, we are grateful to the government and people of Japan.” She appreciated Japan’s development projects and public welfare initiatives, and invited Japanese businessmen to invest in Pakistan, and said,”All possible facilities and protection will be provided to Japanese investors in Punjab.” The Japanese ambassador H.E. Akamatsu Shuichi appreciated the advancement of public welfare agenda of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif by Madam Chief Minister. He invited her to visit Japan, which she accepted with thanks.

US Consul General to Lahore Kristin K Hawkins called on Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed cooperation in the health, education and agriculture sectors in the province. ed the cooperation of the United States (US) in various fields, including education. He would welcome American cooperation in developing the agricultural sector in Punjab on modern lines, the governor said. Saleem Haider said that the improvement of health, education and agricultural sectors in Punjab province was a priority. He urged the US government to build model schools in remote backward districts of the province. The governor said he is determined to improve quality of education and supremacy of merit in the universities. He said development indicators, including economy in the country, were moving in a positive direction. Sardar Saleem Haider said that the purpose of the first governors’ conference held in Karachi was to improve the constitutional and legal role of the governors. The governor said that he will host the next governor’s conference in Lahore. Saleem Haider said that he intends to invite the governors of different countries from the region in the Governor’s conference to foster regional collaboration, share the best practices and facilitate mutual learning.