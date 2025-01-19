Sunday, January 19, 2025
ATC approves 15 days physical remand of Police Lines’ blast facilitators

January 19, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  A special Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday approved 15 days physical remand of the facilitators of the Peshawar Police Lines bombing and handed them over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). The CTD had requested a 30-day remand from the court of facilitators of the one of the deadliest blast in Peshawar. According to details the facilitators involved in the bombing were presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Peshawar.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer informed the court that the accused, Inayat-ur-Rehman, Abdul Sabir, and Usman Khan, were charged with facilitating the Police Lines bombing. The accused are residents of various areas of Peshawar. The investigation officer argued that further interrogation was necessary to uncover additional information about their accomplices and the case. Therefore, the court was requested to approve a 30-day physical remand. Subsequently, the Anti-Terrorism Court granted a 15-day physical remand and handed over the three facilitators to the CTD.

