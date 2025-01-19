AUJ, WWF sign MoU on climate change awareness

Abbottabad - The Abbottabad Union of Journalists (AUJ) and WWF Pakistan signed an MoU on Saturday to raise awareness about climate change, its mitigation, and environmental preservation. The agreement also aims to enhance the professional skills of journalists.

A delegation of Gilgit-Baltistan journalists, supported by WWF, visited Abbottabad Press Club for the event. Key officials, including WWF’s Provincial Manager Saeed-ul-Islam and Communication Manager Nisar Ahmed, along with representatives from the journalist unions of both regions, addressed the gathering.

Speakers highlighted Pakistan’s increasing vulnerability to climate change, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on the impact on glaciers, migration, and delayed development projects. They emphasized the need for collaborative efforts for climate change mitigation and awareness.

WWF provided updates on the Water Accountability Project, operational in 17 districts, and stressed the importance of rainwater harvesting and sustainable water management.

The event concluded with the exchange of souvenirs and a commitment to future collaborations between journalists and WWF to address environmental challenges.