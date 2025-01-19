Sunday, January 19, 2025
Balochistan is Crying

January 19, 2025
Balochistan remains a region where protests and abductions have become a daily norm. If such incidents occurred in Punjab, Pakistani social media would erupt in outrage, yet the issues in Balochistan are met with silence. Protests are a daily occurrence, but no humanitarian organisation dares to take meaningful steps to address these injustices.

Intelligence agencies are implicated in enforced disappearances, and the state must realise that such actions will not suppress the voices of victims’ families. History has shown that the Baloch people have never bowed to adversity. Attempts to silence them only fuel their anger and hatred towards the state’s unjust actions.

As Shaikh Saadi Shirazi wrote in Golestan, “The foundation of injustice in the world begins with a small unjust deed.” These so-called small acts of injustice by the state have ignited a fire in the hearts of the Baloch people. The state must address the root causes of these injustices and cease the abductions and killings of innocent Baloch citizens in fake encounters.

Such measures will not suppress the voices of victim families but will instead deepen the divide between the state and the Baloch people. If the government wishes to prevent chaos, it must eliminate injustice and ensure fairness. The downfall of regimes throughout history, including the example of Sheikh Hasina, serves as a reminder that ignoring the concerns of the oppressed can lead to disastrous consequences. The state must take immediate steps to address the grievances of the Baloch people, ensuring that their voices are heard and justice prevails.

SADAM BALOCH,

Ghotki.

