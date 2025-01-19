Best team combination key to Lahore Qalandars’ PSL 10 title ambitions, says CEO Atif Rana

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana has expressed full confidence in the franchise’s team selections for the upcoming PSL 10, emphasizing that a well-balanced squad will be the key to securing the coveted title. In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Atif Rana highlighted the strategic decision to prioritize the team’s middle-order strength. “Cricket is not an individual sport like tennis; it is a collective effort where the entire team’s combination determines success. While David Warner is undoubtedly a towering figure in the cricketing world, our roster already includes a strong lineup of openers, making his inclusion less aligned with our immediate requirements.”

He reiterated the Qalandars’ commitment to discovering and nurturing young talent through their groundbreaking Player Development Program (PDP). “The foundation of the Lahore Qalandars franchise was built with a vision to engage youth in constructive cricketing activities and to identify, train, and groom talent for both national and international cricket. Our Player Development Program is not just one of the best in Pakistan but a globally recognized model, inspiring other leading cricketing nations.

“We don’t merely scout players; we nurture and develop them into professionals who proudly represent their teams at the highest levels. Names like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, and Zaman Khan are shining examples of what the PDP has achieved. This year, too, we are introducing fresh faces who will undoubtedly bring added excitement and energy to PSL 10. The Lahore Qalandars are not just a team; we are a platform for dreams, a bridge to success, and a source of pride for the nation,” he added.

Highlighting the two new talents, he remarked: “Momin Qamar and Muhammad Azab are the exciting new additions to the Lahore Qalandars squad for HBL PSL 10. Both players possess immense potential, and their great passion and remarkable skill set have earned them a place in the team for this prestigious tournament.

“Momin Qamar, a left-arm spinner, brings a unique edge to our bowling attack, especially considering the scarcity of such talent even at the national level. Muhammad Azab stands out as one of the most promising fast bowlers we have come across. His smooth, effortless bowling action and raw talent make him a valuable asset. Their ability to deliver match-winning spells could prove instrumental in securing crucial victories for the Qalandars.”

Atif Rana expressed confidence in the Lahore Qalandars’ overall composition. “From batting to bowling, we have a well-rounded side. Our batting lineup, from the top order to number eight, is capable of delivering in crucial moments. In bowling, we already boast stars like Shaheen, Haris, Zaman, and Sikandar, complemented by the fresh talents of Azab and Momin. We are ready to excite fans and aim for the trophy.”

When asked about India’s reluctance to play in Pakistan, the Qalandars CEO said: “Cricket is deeply cherished by the entire Pakistani nation, and it’s truly unfortunate that the Indian cricket team has not been able to visit Pakistan. Sports should transcend politics, promoting only unity and mutual respect.”I firmly believe that the day is not far when the Indian team will step onto Pakistani soil, just as other top cricketing nations do, and they will experience the overwhelming love and admiration of Pakistani passionate cricket fans.” He also praised PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for upgrading Pakistan’s cricketing infrastructure ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. “The improved facilities, especially at Gaddafi Stadium, will elevate the fan experience and enhance the excitement for both PSL 10 and the ICC event. Fans are the backbone of the sport, and providing them with world-class facilities is essential.”

Atif Rana concluded with heartfelt optimism, saying: “I vividly remember the iconic moments from the 2017 Champions Trophy when Fakhar Zaman, our very own ‘Fakhar-e-Qalandar,’ played a heroic role in securing the trophy for Pakistan. This year, Fakhar will have the privilege of showcasing his talent on home ground, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans. “Furthermore, key members of the Qalandars family Shaheen, Haris, Abdullah Shafiq, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Jahandad, and Zaman are proudly representing the national team. With such an exceptional lineup and all-out support from cricket enthusiasts, I am hopeful that Pakistan will once again lift the Champions Trophy, bringing glory to the nation.”