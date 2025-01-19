Bilal Yaseen lays foundation stone of underground water tanks

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yaseen on Saturday laid a foundation stone of underground water tanks in Garden Town and Allama Iqbal Town. Speaking on this occasion, the minister said this project would complete in 90 days. He said that such underground water tanks would help in clearing water from low-lying areas. In low-lying areas of Garden Town, rainwater entered the houses, he said and added that more tanks would also be constructed in other areas of the city.

Bilal Yaseen directed the Wasa and other relevant departments to ensure ease of people during construction of these water tanks. Wasa Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz, MD Ghufran Ahmad and others were also present.