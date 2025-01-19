CCPO orders zero tolerance on crime against women, children

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting on Saturday and reviewed progress on cases related to women, children and financial crimes. DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar briefed the meeting about arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in crimes against women, children and financial crimes. The CCPO directed that all proclaimed offenders involved in crimes against women, children and financial crimes be apprehended at the earliest and pending cases should also be disposed of. The field officers must strictly enforce the policy of zero-tolerance regarding crimes against women and children. Kamyana also directed investigation officers to ensure better coordination with the Forensic Science Laboratory and the Prosecution Department to bring cases to a logical conclusion. He called for scientific methods to be used in investigations to ensure that the culprits are duly punished. The CCPO highlighted that the investigation wing plays a pivotal role in the delivery of justice.

He urged the police to play a proactive role in providing prompt relief to the citizens.

The meeting was attended by SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, Divisional SPs (Investigation) and the In-Charges Special Sexual Offences Investigation Unit (SSOIUs).