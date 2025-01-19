Chairman PMYP performs soft launching of PM Boxing talent hunt drive

KARACHI - The chairman of Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed, reiterating the commitment to promotion of sports in country, on Saturday kicked off PMYP Boxing talent hunt drive for Sindh region. On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef, the kick off drive is being launched at Layari, an area of Karachi famous for its residents’ talent and passion for boxing and football, he said while addressing the soft launch ceremony of the kick off drive held here at Kakri ground Layari. He said that Layari has tremendous talent of boxing and we want to appreciate and groom the talent by providing them coaching and training facilities along with exposure. The talent explored by the initiative after proper coaching will be given an opportunity to represent the Pakistan in South Asian Federation (SAF) Games and other international events, he announced. “If merit is ensured in selection and hunted talent is trained properly, I have no doubts that we will see National flag of Pakistan hoisting in every sports field of the world,” he maintained.

Rana Mashhood said that government was not only focusing on education and vocational training in fields of IT, science, technology, arts and culture but also making all out efforts to promote sports in the country.

The government is setting up foot ball academy in Karachi University, Boxing Academy in Layari University and Judo committee in Hyderabad while the first bio-mechenic high performance labarotory was inaugurated at NED Univeristy, he informed.

He also highlighted other initiatives for promotion of sport in Pakistan and informed that departmental sport had been reinstated, relevant sports structure was being improved and a new sports policy was in making. We are endeavoring to bring SAF games to Pakistan and a committee was constituted in the regard by the PM, he said adding that a significant progress was on cards.

Pakistan is also working to organize two international level boxing event this year in the country which will be participated by international boxers, he said.

Responding to a media query he informed that preparations were underway for organizing hockey league and a comprehensive hockey calendar will be announced soon along with launch of the hockey league.