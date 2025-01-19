Sunday, January 19, 2025
Citizens urged to take precautions against viral infections

APP
January 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   An infectious disease specialist at Dow Hospital, Professor Saeed Khan, on Saturday urged citizens to take precautions to avoid viral infections, wearing masks, covering them, and getting the influenza vaccine every year. 

Talking to a private news channel, the professor said that many people in the city are suffering from cold, cough, and fever. 

10 to 12 percent of patients have influenza H1N1, while 5 to 10 percent of children are suffering from respiratory tract infections, he added. The symptoms of COVID-19, influenza H1N1, and other winter viruses are similar, many patients do not get tested, which leads to delayed diagnosis, he further added. 

Doctors recommend citizens take timely precautions to protect themselves and their families during the winter season.

