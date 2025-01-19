CM Maryam directs to complete construction, rehabilitation work of Health Centers, Roads

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to complete the first phase of construction and rehabilitation work of Health Centers and Roads throughout the province till end of current fiscal year.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today, she said new Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics will provide the best healthcare facilities to people in far off areas.

She said construction, repair and restoration of connecting roads throughout Punjab will benefit millions of citizens.

She said that Field to Market Roads will boost economic activities.