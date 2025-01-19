Sunday, January 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam directs to complete construction, rehabilitation work of Health Centers, Roads

CM Maryam directs to complete construction, rehabilitation work of Health Centers, Roads
Web Desk
1:35 PM | January 19, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to complete the first phase of construction and rehabilitation work of Health Centers and Roads throughout the province till end of current fiscal year.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore today, she said new Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics will provide the best healthcare facilities to people in far off areas.

She said construction, repair and restoration of connecting roads throughout Punjab will benefit millions of citizens.

She said that Field to Market Roads will boost economic activities.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1737258976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025