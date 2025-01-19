Cold wave likely to hit Karachi from Jan 24, temperatures may plummet to single digit

KARACHI - Another cold wave is expected to hit various cities of Sindh including Karachi from January 24 and the temperature in the port city may fall to single digits during the last week of the month, a weather analyst said on Saturday. The meteorologist analyst said that the cold westerly winds may affect the country from Saturday, making rainfall possible in different parts of the country and snowfall in the mountains. The westerly winds are likely to continue till January 23, the analyst said. Under this system, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana and other places of Sindh are expected to experience moderate rain through January 21 to 23 while parts of the country may remain cloudy. Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Karachi may experience strong winds on Saturday (today) while the weather is likely to remain dry and cool during the next 24 hours. It said the speed of the winds blowing from the northeast was 15 kilometres per hour. A day ago, the PMD forecast high winds across northern areas in the country with rain and in some parts snow on mountains from January 18 to 20. It has been about a week since the megalopolis is experiencing intermittent bouts of gushing winds.