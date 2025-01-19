Commissioner orders removal of encroachments in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Divisional Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen has directed the authorities concerned to clear all encroachments in the city in accordance with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

She said it should be top priority of the divisional and district administrations, and practical measures should be implemented in this regard.

She was presiding over a meeting held at her office’s conference room regarding the removal of encroachments and axle load management. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz, along with other officials from relevant departments, while the Deputy Commissioners of Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar participated in the meeting via video link.

The Commissioner instructed the Deputy Commissioners of all three districts to expedite the campaign for the removal of encroachments and to ensure that there is no negligence or shortcoming in this regard. She also directed that axle load management be ensured for overloaded vehicles and trailers. Additionally, she emphasized the installation of reflectors on roads for the safe parking of vehicles and to prevent accidents, in order to ensure the protection of valuable human lives.

Commissioner, DC visit Sher Bagh

Divisional Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq paid a surprise visit to the Sher Bagh (zoo) in the city and reviewed available recreational facilities. They instructed the Sher Bagh administration to improve cleanliness and hygiene situation and to enhance recreational facilities for tourists. It was mentioned that a plan is being formulated to restore Sher Bagh Bahawalpur to its original condition, which will not only improve the care of the valuable animals present in Sher Bagh but will also provide better facilities for visitors.

MD CDA orders for Cholistani people’s problems

Managing Director (MD) Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Bahawalpur Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari conducted a detailed visit to all CDA offices, met Cholistani people, coming from various areas, and ordered for solving their problems on priority basis. The MD instructed the relevant authorities to address public complaints swiftly, keeping merit in mind. He directed the Director of Revenue and Colonies and the Colonization Officer of CDA Bahawalpur that there should be no negligence or delay in resolving the issues faced by the Cholistanis.

He said that all matters should be handled with transparency and principles of justice to provide genuine relief to the public. He directed the officers and staff to perform their duties with complete honesty and dedication and to take all possible measures to resolve the difficulties faced by the people of Cholistan.