Conference highlights importance of modern education at AKHSS Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - The Vice-Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Tuha Hussain Ali, emphasized the need for modern education at an Educational Expo titled Open House at Aga Khan Higher Secondary School Hyderabad. Addressing the event, Dr. Ali asked students to find effective ways of learning, stating that such educational symposiums would encourage youth to project their skills at a mega level. “These sort of events would create a student-friendly atmosphere in educational institutes,” he proposed. PPP MNA Tarique Shah Jamot praised the work of Aga Khan Development Network in education, health, and social development. He suggested that such conferences should be held in all colleges of Sindh to inspire students for a bright future. Jamot emphasized that education is crucial for bringing visible change in society and urged students to extend professional services for Pakistan’s betterment. Eminent educationist and Principal of AKHSS Hyderabad campus, Shahriyar Hussain Bhutto, noted that learning should not be confined to classrooms. “In today’s world, there are multiple ways to learn. Our aim is to educate society and create hope for young generations,” he said. Bhutto added that earnings from book and food stalls would support needy students to prevent their educational journey from derailing. Abid Husain Arbani, an educationist from Tandoalhaiyar, proposed activity-based learning for students, urging an end to traditional paper education. The event saw participation from around 62 schools, with students showcasing projects and extracurricular skills. Students also participated in singing, poetry, and dance competitions. Faculty members from 13 universities conducted career counseling sessions, informing students about opportunities to study abroad. The event concluded with a cultural performance and a special message from Hina Velji, General Manager of Aga Khan Education Services for Pakistan. Velji emphasized the importance of education and voluntary service for the development of suppressed communities across the country.