Courts convicted 73 murder accused in 2024

Rawalpindi - The courts in the district convicted as many as 2803 accused in different criminal cases in 2024. The number of convicts in murder cases remained 73.

According to data shared by the office of city police officer, the trial courts convicted numerous criminals and handed down different sentences and imposed fines on the convicts. The courts convicted one person in a case of kidnapping for ransom and six accused were convicted in different robbery cases. When it comes to drug peddling, the courts convicted 185 accused and awarded sentences up to 20 years of jail term.

In the cases of attempted murder and causing injuries, the courts convicted 18 accused. The cases involving car and motorcycle thefts saw 276 people convicted. As many as 266 criminals were convicted for committing thefts and burglaries.

The crimes related to keeping and carrying illicit arms saw the courts convicting 163 accuses. Further, 1815 accused were convicted in multiple criminal cases.

The official press release noted that the police authorities had been working hard to increasing the capacity and quality of the investigators and their methods. The sub-divisional police officers SDPOs and station house officers SHOs have directly been supervising the investigations in all criminal cases. Further, the superintendent of police SP Investigations and the deputy superintendent of police DSP Legal have regularly been supervising the investigators in important and heinous criminal cases.

In the meantime, additional district and sessions judge convicted a man for shooting and wounding a police constable and sentenced him to 13 year jail term.

Convicting the accused Taimur Ali, the court imposed on him a fine of Rs 100,000. The convict has to pay further Rs 200,000 as damages to the injured police constable Muhammad Asif.

The convict was booked by Airport police last year for opening fire on police team and injuring the constable. The police asked Taimur, riding a bike, to stop during a snap search but he instead of stopping, he opened fire on the police personnel.