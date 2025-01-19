Crackdown against criminals intensified; 6 outlaws arrested

LARKANA - Larkana Police continue a large-scale crackdown against criminal elements across the district on Saturday. Police stated that during various operations, 6 accused involved in motorcycle, mobile theft and possessing illegal weapons have been arrested. Police arrested three criminals from different areas on Saturday and recovered two stolen motorcycles and six valuable mobile phones from the arrested suspects. Bakrani Police has arrested two suspects Sharif Khero and Rashid Khero involved in theft incidents/cases. A case has been registered under the Sindh Arms Act on the recovery of SBBL gun and cartridges from the arrested accused Sharif Khero. Dari Police has arrested accused Shaman Jagrani from Railway Station Road area along with unlicensed pistol bullets and registered a case under Sindh Arms Act. During the ongoing operations against the criminals, Arija Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and handed it over to the original owners Saeed Ahmed and Allah Danu. Six stolen valuable mobile phones have been recovered during ongoing operations against criminals within the boundaries of sub-division Hydari. The recovered valuable mobile phones were handed over to the original owners Salman Ahmed, Sameer Ahmed, Kamran Khan, Imran Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed and Kifayatullah by DSP Paras Bakhrani.