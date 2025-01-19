Sunday, January 19, 2025
Death penalty of two brothers suspended over mother’s compromise

January 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  Additional District & Sessions Judge, Shahpur Mian Shahid Javed on Saturday while hearing murder case has suspended the death punishment of two brothers, who had killed their sister on honour issues on the behalf of written compromise of their mother in the court. According to prosecution, Sarfraz (44) and Umar Draz R/O Shahpur city had killed their sister Nighat Yasmeen on the doubt of her ill character.

The court released the murderers on the behalf of written compromise of their real mother.

