Democracy moves forward with dialogues, not deadlocks: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, emphasized on Saturday the importance of dialogue in democracy, saying it is the only way to resolve political issues and move forward. Talking to a private news channel, he stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted written demands that will be responded to in writing after consulting with our allies, he said. During the meeting, PTI’s negotiation team was asked to continue the talks once they received the government’s response, however, Rana Sanaullah said that they turned down the suggestion by saying that further discussions would not be possible without the approval of the former chairman of PTI.

“The PTI leadership insists that negotiations can only move forward if there is a guarantee that their demands will be met,” he explained.

Criticizing PTI’s demands, Rana Sanaullah said they were self-serving, while the country needs dialogue to achieve a broader consensus among political forces. “The focus should be on ensuring incidents like May 9 never happen again, as this will help the country move forward,” he added.

He also stressed that such an outcome would be a win-win for all, benefiting both the political parties and the nation.