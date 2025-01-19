Sunday, January 19, 2025
Drug-peddler couple arrested

Staff Reporter
January 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  A drug-trafficking couple in Shafiqabad area of Lahore was arrested on Saturday. The accused were identified as Turab Fatima and Faraz and heroin worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from the possession of the accused. Both the accused used to supply drugs in different areas of the city on motorcycles, while the arrested accused also used to sell drugs by posing as beggars at different places.

The accused used to change their residence in the city after a short period of time. Both the accused used to take rented houses and sometimes pretend to be siblings and sometimes husband and wife.

