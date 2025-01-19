Dumper overturns in Karachi, leaves driver critically injured

KARACHI - A driver sustained critical injured when an over-speeding dumper overturned in Mehmoodabad a residential neighborhood in Karachi on early Saturday morning. According to rescue sources, the incident occurred near the Mehmoodabad intersection where a dumper, which was traveling at a high speed, lost control and overturned, resulting in severe injuries to the driver, private news channel reported. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured driver to a nearby hospital. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident. The dumper has been impounded and further action will be taken after the investigation is completed.