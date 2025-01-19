Sunday, January 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fazlur Rehman sees no progress in PTI-Centre talks

Fazlur Rehman sees no progress in PTI-Centre talks
Web Desk
6:35 PM | January 19, 2025
National

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed doubts about the progress of ongoing negotiations between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government. He highlighted that the success of the talks depends entirely on PTI’s willingness to engage.

Maulana Fazl stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving political issues, stating that even if the talks fail, fostering a shift in attitudes would be a meaningful outcome. While he remains optimistic about the talks' potential success, he refrained from commenting on PTI’s position.

Criticizing the governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Fazl accused the provincial government of widespread corruption and ineffective administration. He proposed resolving disputes through a jirga and noted that PTI has not reached out to him following Imran Khan's conviction.

Meanwhile, PTI has presented a charter of demands during the third round of talks with the federal government. The party called for the establishment of two Commissions of Inquiry to investigate significant incidents and uphold judicial transparency.

NIH denies surge in Covid cases as experts note seasonal rise in respiratory illnesses

The first commission would probe the legality of PTI chairman’s May 9 arrest, while the second would examine events from November 24 to 27.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offered to resign as the negotiation committee chairman, but PTI’s Omar Ayub expressed trust in his leadership. The party’s three-page document outlined its expectations from the federal government.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1737258976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025