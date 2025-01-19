Fazlur Rehman sees no progress in PTI-Centre talks

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed doubts about the progress of ongoing negotiations between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government. He highlighted that the success of the talks depends entirely on PTI’s willingness to engage.

Maulana Fazl stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving political issues, stating that even if the talks fail, fostering a shift in attitudes would be a meaningful outcome. While he remains optimistic about the talks' potential success, he refrained from commenting on PTI’s position.

Criticizing the governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Fazl accused the provincial government of widespread corruption and ineffective administration. He proposed resolving disputes through a jirga and noted that PTI has not reached out to him following Imran Khan's conviction.

Meanwhile, PTI has presented a charter of demands during the third round of talks with the federal government. The party called for the establishment of two Commissions of Inquiry to investigate significant incidents and uphold judicial transparency.

The first commission would probe the legality of PTI chairman’s May 9 arrest, while the second would examine events from November 24 to 27.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offered to resign as the negotiation committee chairman, but PTI’s Omar Ayub expressed trust in his leadership. The party’s three-page document outlined its expectations from the federal government.