A cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect at 11.15 a.m. local time (0915GMT) on Sunday after a few hours’ delay.

The cease-fire was originally scheduled to start at 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), but it was delayed after Israel accused Hamas of delaying the release of a list of Israeli captives set to be released on Sunday.

Hamas said that it already submitted a list of three female Israeli captives set to be freed on Sunday.