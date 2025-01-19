Gaza ceasefire brings 'much-needed hope': UN migration agency

The UN migration agency said the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza brings "much-needed hope," as the pause in fighting began on Sunday following months of conflict.

"The Gaza ceasefire brings much-needed hope, offering a chance to reunite families and begin rebuilding shattered lives," International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director-General Amy Pope said on X.

She said the scale of humanitarian needs in Gaza is "staggering," and called for "urgent, unified" efforts and large-scale support at all levels.

The ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect at 0915GMT on Sunday, delayed from its scheduled time of 0630GMT after Israel accused Hamas of delaying the release of a captives list.

Israel's relentless attacks for the last 15 months have devastated Gaza, with local health authorities reporting nearly 47,000 deaths and over 110,700 injuries, predominantly among women and children.