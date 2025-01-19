Gilani stresses importance of health, fitness for healthier society

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday underscored the significance of promoting health and fitness across society, emphasizing that physical activity is vital not only for individual well-being but also for reducing the prevalence of chronic diseases.

“Initiatives like today’s gala play a crucial role in fostering a healthier society,” Gilani said while addressing the Health & Fitness Gala organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) at the ICT Police Lines.

The event paid tribute to the police force, particularly honoring the families of martyrs, and was attended by government officials, lawmakers, diplomats, and community leaders.

Gilani lauded the FPCCI for organizing the event, calling it a noble initiative and a tribute to the dedication and sacrifices of the police force. “We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to our police force, who risk their lives daily to ensure our safety and security,” he said.

Addressing the families of martyrs, Gilani expressed solidarity, stating, “The entire nation, parliament, and government stand with you. Your loss is our collective loss. Pakistan has lost brave men and women, but we remain steadfast in our resolve to maintain peace and stability, no matter the cost.”

Chairman Senate urged increased public-private partnerships, calling on the private sector to play a more active role in health and wellness initiatives. He also recommended incorporating physical education into school curricula and launching awareness campaigns to highlight the benefits of regular physical activity.

The event featured a variety of fitness-promoting activities, including physical exercises, health consultations, and wellness programs.

In his concluding remarks, Gilani reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance the health and well-being of the Pakistani people.

He expressed hope that the momentum generated by the gala would lead to further efforts in advancing public health across the nation.