Sunday, January 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold price drops by Rs200 per tola

Gold price drops by Rs200 per tola
APP
January 19, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs282,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs282,600 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs170 to Rs242,112 from Rs242,283  whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat also went down to Rs221,944 from Rs222,100. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs24 to Rs3,381 whereas that of ten grams silver went down by Rs21 to Rs.2,898. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,703 from $2,705, the Association reported.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025