Gold price drops by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs282,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs282,600 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs170 to Rs242,112 from Rs242,283 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat also went down to Rs221,944 from Rs222,100. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs24 to Rs3,381 whereas that of ten grams silver went down by Rs21 to Rs.2,898. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,703 from $2,705, the Association reported.