Governor Kundi expresses grief over death of Javed Zafar Jhgara

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Javed Zafar Jhgara, the younger brother of former Governor and former Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Iqbal Zafar Jhgara. In his condolence message, the Governor extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased, saying that Javed Zafar Jhgara’s death was an irreplaceable loss to the family. He described Javed Zafar Jhgara as a person of great dignity, who upheld noble family traditions. The Governor prayed that may Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannah and provide his family with the strength and patience to bear this loss. Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Shaheena Khan’s husband, Finance Secretary of PPP Women’s Wing KP. He extended condolences to her family, praised her dedication to the party, and prayed for the deceased’s forgiveness and strength for the grieving family. Muqam inquires health of injured Shangla police cop at LRH Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday visited the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) where he inquired about the police head constable Muhammad Suleman injured recently during an attack in Shangla district. He directed providing best medical treatment to the policeman wounded during unknown gunmen attack on his post at Porun Shangla. He praised the bravery and steadfastness of the cop and provided him financial assistance and prayed for his speedy recovery.