Govt equipping youth with modern skills for a better future: Rana Mashhood

KARACHI - Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Saturday, said that youth is future of country and government was taking multifaceted efforts for skill development and career advancement of the youth. He, while addressing the certificate awarding ceremony of Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) at Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan(ICMA), said that PMYP and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) were playing a remarkable role for skill development of youth that comprises the two third population of the country.

He said that PMYP in collaboration with NAVTTC started vocational and professional training courses in information technology, artificial intelligence and other disciplines in demand around the world so that youth of Pakistan could be able to get the best employment opportunities not only inside the country but overseas as well.

He said that under PM youth skill development program a course of Fintech was introduced this year in different institutions affiliated with PMYP and the experiment has been proved a success. We are going to further expand the program so that maximum number of youth could benefit from the program, get better employment opportunities and contribute in development of Pakistan, he added.

The government is not only focusing on skill development of college and university students but we are also providing opportunities of vocational and technical training to students of Madarsahs (seminaries) to ensure their inclusion in the program, he stated and explained that the initiative was aimed at carrying those Madarsah students along in the journey of progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Chairman PMYP said that around 70 % population of the country comprises youth and they have to steer the country on path of progress and prosperity in coming years. “You are destined to lead not only Pakistan in future but due to your efforts, hard work and honesty Pakistan is going to lead the world in emerging technologies,” he said while addressing the young students.

In this era of 5th generation war, the youth should exhibit commitment with their career goals as well as development of the Pakistan and work with dedication and honesty, he advised the students and added that if you follow the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam i.e Unity, Faith and Discipline nothing can prevent you from achieving a bright future. He announced that PMYP is working on establishing ‘Digital Youth Hub’ that is expected to be launched in March this year. It is the one window operation featuring details of job opportunities available across Pakistan as well around the world, he informed and hoped that the digital youth hub will help the youth in availing job and educational scholarship opportunities.

Reflecting on significant achievements of PM Shehbaz Sharif led government in economic, diplomatic and other global fronts, Rana Mashhood said that good news are coming with stability of economy and foreign investment started pouring in.

“We have shattered the bagging bowl and now we are not seeking loans but receiving investments from Gulf, Central Asia, China, Turkiye and other countries,” he remarked and urged the youth to benefit from the opportunities being offered by PMYP and equip themselves with modern skills.

Senior Director ICMA Laal Muhammad, in his welcome address, shed light on services of his institute and informed that ICMA in collaboration with NAVTTC was offering different technical and vocational courses which also included IT, AI, Fintech, Banking and other disciplines while 150 Madarsah students were also imparted training under Madarsah Skill Program. He said that selection of the students for training program was made in a transparent manner while ICMA also have efficient industry linkages which help the students in job placement.

Later, the Chairman PMYP, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, awarded certificates to the students who completed their IT course at Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan.