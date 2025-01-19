Govt plans evacuation ahead of possible operation in Kurram

PESHAWAR - In the aftermath of a deadly ambush in Lower Kurram’s Bagan area, the authorities are preparing for an operation against militants. Temporary displacement camps (TDPs) are being set up for civilians affected by the violence.

A notification from the Deputy Commissioner announced on Saturday that designated locations for these camps in Thall and Hangu. Facilities like Thal Degree College, Technical College, and Rescue and Court buildings will be used for the purpose. The district administration has contacted provincial relief agencies to expedite the camp arrangements.

The development came following an ambush targeting a convoy traveling to Parachinar. The attack claimed the lives of six drivers and two security personnel. In a retaliatory operation, officials reportedly killed six attackers and injured ten others.

The authorities in Urawali area of Lower Kurram recovered four bodies of drivers having signs of torture. Police said the bodies were moved to the Lower Kurram Alizai Hospital.

The recent wave of violence in Kurram has overshadowed peace efforts. A member of the Grand Jirga, a tribal council, voiced concerns about the Bagan attack’s impact on the recently signed peace agreement.

Jirga representatives highlighted the stress caused by road closures and recurring attacks. Despite the unrest, the district administration has emphasized its ongoing commitment to maintaining peace.

The Grand Jirga had recently brokered a peace agreement in Lower Kurram. The pact included terms like compensating damages, surrendering heavy weaponry, removing unauthorized checkpoints, and preventing the tribal conflict from taking a religious turn.

Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch operation against terrorists in Lower Kurram. According to a notification issued by the District Administration Kurram, the decision has been taken keeping in view the deteriorated law and order situation in the area. Despite the peace agreement signed on first of this month attacks continue to take place on a vehicle convoys transporting essential items.