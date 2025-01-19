Govt-PTI talks on edge

Kh Asif says if PTI negotiating with establishment then they should not hold talks with democratic forces. Siddiqui says parallel talks at multiple levels not feasible. Mahmood Achakzai opposes PTI talks with govt. Asad Qaiser says PML-N leaders using different tactics to sabotage talks. Govt to spend amount recovered from Al-Qadir Trust case on public welfare: Tarar.

ISLAMABAD/SWABI/ LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Saturday lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for holding parallel talks at multiple levels. They warned that if the PTI is negotiating with the establishment then they should not hold talks simultaneously with democratic forces.

On the other hand, the party of former PM Imran Khan insists that the negotiations with the government will continue despite the fresh court verdict against the PTI founder.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case is a glaring example of corruption and misuse of power. Talking to a private news channel, he pointed out that the case revolves around serious questions of accountability and transparency.

“The documentary evidence clearly shows the misuse of authority,” he said while adding that the core issue is why such a large sum of money ended up in the account of a prominent property tycoon. Referring to the PTI dialogue committee, he noted their claim that the outcome of the case would not impact ongoing political negotiations. “Now, it’s a matter of watching how their negotiating committee proceeds,” he added. On the topic of PTI’s talks with the establishment, he criticised them by saying that they were trying to walk two paths at the same time. “If they are negotiating with the establishment, they should not simultaneously hold talks with democratic forces,” he remarked. Replying to a query regarding the Kurram situation, the defense minister voiced support for efforts to restore peace in the district.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who is also the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, called on PTI to decide whether it wants to pursue ‘backdoor’ or ‘front door’ negotiations, stressing that parallel talks at multiple levels are not feasible.

In an interview, Siddiqui suggested that PTI notify its negotiation committee that talks with the government are no longer necessary, as it is satisfied with the discussions happening elsewhere. Siddiqui pointed out that although leaders from all political parties participated in a meeting addressing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s security issues, the interim chairman of PTI described it as a “personal meeting and negotiation,” a view that was also endorsed by PTI’s founder.

Reacting to the PTI founder’s tweet calling the government dishonest and criticising the negotiation team, Senator Siddiqui questioned why PTI would choose to negotiate with a government it considers dishonest.

He further recalled that the PTI founder had previously formed a negotiation committee with the same individuals, urging the speaker to request the prime minister to establish a government negotiation committee. Siddiqui remarked, “If we are dishonest, why did you choose to negotiate with us?” He also referenced Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar’s alignment with the PTI founder’s position, especially regarding the call for a single law for both the rich and the poor, frequently citing the example of the State of Medina. According to this principle, his appeal should be addressed in due course.

During the committee meeting, PTI’s charter of demands was perceived as a charge sheet against the government. Senator Siddiqui clarified that both committees had previously agreed that any court ruling would not hinder the negotiation process. He also mentioned that the government committee would provide a written response to PTI within seven working days, specifically by January 28.

PTI leader and former speaker of national assembly Asad Qaiser said Saturday while addressing a gathering here that the negotiations with the government will continue as per directives of Pakistan PTI founder Imran Khan.

In his address to the party workers, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, Maryam Nawaz and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif have used different tactics to sabotage the parleys with the government. Asad Qaiser said that they were trying to continue talks with the government in the best interest of the country as Pakistan faced isolation and economic backwardness. “The country faces several complex issues,” he remarked. He said that the life in the strategically important merged districts has been completely paralysed, people are very fed up with the poor law and order situation and now they are revolting, looking at these complicated scenarios, we initiated talks with government while striving for peace and prosperity of the country.

The PTI leader said that if they were not interested in negotiate, then first they could say that the present regime assumed power as a result of fake mandate, we can pretend that return our mandate, however they were not looking for pretends but want to work together for our beloved country.

Meanwhile, PTI ally and president of opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan, Mahmood Achakzai, opposed the talks currently being held with the government.

In an interview on a private TV talk show, Achakzai said that no common citizen considered the government to be legitimate and questioned how talks could be held with an illegitimate entity.

“If any talks are held with an illegitimate, illegal and unelected government then they will be on how to make it legitimate.” He said negotiations were always held for a purpose and questioned if there was any for the current talks.

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to refrain from using religion in politics for its vested interests.

Addressing a press conference alongside religious scholars on Saturday, he criticised the PTI for resorting to religious sentiments after failing to present a legal defence in the £190 million case, which he described as an “open-and-shut” matter with no ambiguities or legal loopholes.

The minister challenged the PTI to clarify whether the £190 million recovered by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) was handed over to Pakistan and questioned if the money was returned to the same individual from whom it was confiscated.

Calling the case one of Pakistan’s most significant legal verdicts, Tarar accused the PTI of using religion to conceal corruption. He alleged that during PTI’s tenure, Shahzad Akbar, head of the Asset Recovery Unit, confirmed to the NCA in 2020 that the funds had been recovered and transferred to Pakistan. However, Tarar claimed the funds were returned to the original offender following cabinet approval in a sealed envelope. Terming it the largest robbery in Pakistan’s history, Tarar pointed out that PTI’s founder and other accused were convicted in the case. He questioned the source of wealth used by the PTI leader and his wife to purchase a luxury home worth Rs 250 million and a 200-kanal property in Lahore. He also alleged that PTI leadership demanded five-carat diamond rings and misused public funds.

The minister stressed that the recovered money was meant for Pakistan’s welfare, including education, health, and infrastructure projects, but was instead returned illegally to the offender. He criticized PTI’s actions at sacred sites, such as Masjid-e-Nabwi, where political protests disrespected the sanctity of the mosque. Regarding the Al-Qadir Trust case, Tarar alleged that PTI gave the trust a religious facade while using it for personal gain. He highlighted that constructing a mosque or religious institution with stolen money is impermissible.

He stated that the corruption and scandals of the former prime minister had made global headlines, yet the PTI continues to exploit religion for political gain. Tarar demanded that religion should not be used as a tool in politics, asserting that politics does not hold the sanctity that religion does.

Concluding his remarks, Tarar assured that the government is committed to recovering stolen national wealth for public welfare. Religious scholars present at the event echoed his views, urging political leaders not to use religion as a cover for corruption.