Gul Bano’s book “Nawisht-e-Gul” launched at ACP

KARACHI - Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted the launch event of renowned novelist and broadcaster Gul Bano’s new book “Nawisht-e-Gul” at Haseena Moin Hall. The event was presided over by Dr. Iqbal Mohsin with Ehtesham Arshad Nezami as the chief guest. The event also featured speeches from notable literary figures including Akhlaq Ahmed, Iqbal A. Rehman, Tabish Qureshi, and Syed Masroor Ali, who shared their insights on the book. Dr Iqbal Mohsin, in his presidential address, described “Nawisht-e-Gul” as the heartfelt expression of a young writer, whose words are born from the depths of her soul. He praised Gul Bano for addressing the themes of childhood and climate change as natural disasters, revealing the realistic and truthful nature of her writing.