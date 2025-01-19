Hamas reaffirms commitment to ceasefire agreement, as Israel says Gaza ceasefire delayed until list of hostages arrives

The Israeli Army Radio reported on Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza, scheduled to begin at 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), will not commence until the list of hostages to be released is received.

The delay is due to “technical and logistical reasons,” said the Palestinian group Hamas.

Hamas reaffirms commitment to ceasefire agreement

Hamas confirmed on Sunday its adherence to the terms of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In a statement, the Palestinian group stated that it “reaffirms its commitment to the terms of the ceasefire agreement.”

It noted that “the delay in delivering the names of those to be released in the first batch of the ceasefire is due to technical and logistical reasons.”

The announcement comes as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is expected to take effect at 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Sunday, following months of Israeli genocidal war on the enclave.

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel follows an Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023, which has killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 110,700 others, according to local health authorities.