ICCI chief for building stronger relationships between business sector, govt depts

ISLAMABAD - Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to resolving the pressing challenges faced by the local business community, aiming to facilitate a conducive environment for doing business and ultimately support the country’s economic growth. During a meeting with visiting business leaders on Saturday, Qureshi underscored the urgent need to build stronger, collaborative relationships between the business sector and government departments, emphasizing that such cooperation is essential for the prosperity of both parties.

The business leaders raised several critical concerns that are impeding growth, including issues surrounding security, sanitation, and excessive taxation. They pointed out the onerous tax burdens levied by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the local taxes imposed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), which are perceived as discouraging investment and creating significant operational challenges.

Addressing these concerns, Qureshi assured the business leaders that the ICCI is actively working to attract foreign investment by improving local industry infrastructure, focusing on promoting value-added products for export and enhancing the overall ease of doing business. He also highlighted the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to create a more investor-friendly environment, one that can lead to sustainable economic growth.

In particular, Qureshi called for the personal intervention of the chairman of the CDA, urging him to engage directly with business leaders to address the concerns raised. He expressed hope that the CDA chairman would be open to collaborating with the business community to find mutually beneficial solutions that would streamline processes, reduce unnecessary burdens, and promote a more favorable climate for investment in the capital.

In addition to addressing these operational challenges, Qureshi emphasized the ICCI’s initiatives to resolve housing issues faced by businesspeople. He shared details about the Chamber’s proposal to secure a dedicated housing society for the business community, which would offer affordable and convenient housing options to entrepreneurs and their families.

Furthermore, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui provided an update on the preparations for the upcoming Ramadan Festival, an initiative by the ICCI aimed at benefiting both traders and consumers. The event, to be held in various business hubs across the capital, will provide a platform for local businesses to showcase their products and engage with the community during the festive season. Vice President Nasir Mahmood Chaudhry also emphasized the importance of unity within the business community. He highlighted that a collective, united approach would be crucial in creating a powerful voice capable of addressing and overcoming the challenges currently hindering the sector’s growth. He reiterated the ICCI’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to resolve these issues, ensuring that Pakistan’s business landscape can flourish and contribute significantly to the nation’s economic development.