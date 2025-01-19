IG Punjab pays tribute to police martyrs

“We salute the great sons who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and their families,” says .

LAHORE - On the 28th anniversary of the Session Court Lahore incident, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to the police martyrs and said, “We salute the great sons who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and their families.” IG further said that the memory of the martyrs of the Session Court incident will always remain fresh in our hearts. He added that Punjab Police is a force that has over 1650 martyrs, and the sacrifices of these police martyrs will never be forgotten. He said that every policeman of Punjab Police is a front-line force in the protection of the country and against terrorists. Dr Usman Anwar also said that the welfare of the families of police martyrs is a top priority. According to the details that on this day in 1997, 14 officers and personnel of Punjab Police laid down their lives at the Session Court. Among those martyred in the session Court incident were 02 Sub-Inspectors, 01 ASI, and 11 personnel.