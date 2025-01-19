Sunday, January 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Imran Khan penalised for welfare project, not corruption like Sharif family: Barrister Saif

Imran Khan penalised for welfare project, not corruption like Sharif family: Barrister Saif
Web Desk
11:45 AM | January 19, 2025
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr Saif, stated that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was not convicted for corruption or money laundering, unlike the Sharif family, but was penalised for a welfare project.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz’s remarks, Barrister Saif highlighted that Imran Khan is the only prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be punished for a charitable initiative. He contrasted this with the Sharif family, who, he alleged, faced accusations of transferring money abroad.

He clarified that in the Al-Qadir case, the funds in question were not sent overseas but brought into Pakistan. He also defended the Al-Qadir University, emphasizing its role in teaching the values and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “If promoting the teachings of the Prophet is considered a crime, we take pride in it,” he stated.

Barrister Saif criticized those celebrating Imran Khan's conviction, cautioning that they would soon regret their actions. He also ridiculed Maryam Nawaz for her apparent satisfaction over the confiscation of Al-Qadir University.

Hamas reaffirms commitment to ceasefire agreement, as Israel says Gaza ceasefire delayed until list of hostages arrives

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1737258976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025