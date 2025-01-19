Imran Khan penalised for welfare project, not corruption like Sharif family: Barrister Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr Saif, stated that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was not convicted for corruption or money laundering, unlike the Sharif family, but was penalised for a welfare project.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz’s remarks, Barrister Saif highlighted that Imran Khan is the only prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be punished for a charitable initiative. He contrasted this with the Sharif family, who, he alleged, faced accusations of transferring money abroad.

He clarified that in the Al-Qadir case, the funds in question were not sent overseas but brought into Pakistan. He also defended the Al-Qadir University, emphasizing its role in teaching the values and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “If promoting the teachings of the Prophet is considered a crime, we take pride in it,” he stated.

Barrister Saif criticized those celebrating Imran Khan's conviction, cautioning that they would soon regret their actions. He also ridiculed Maryam Nawaz for her apparent satisfaction over the confiscation of Al-Qadir University.