Is PTI’s policy in Parliament a beauty of democracy?

ISLAMABAD - The protest uproar, sloganeering, walkout, and even physical altercations in the Parliament is considered a normal practice across the world. The parliamentarians are often seen defending this non-parliamentary act in the premises of parliament house by saying it ‘A beauty of democracy’.

The lower house of the parliament, in these days, has been witnessing series of protests with the onset of proceedings by the lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI].

The PTI MPs, in the whole week, consecutively registered their protests by chanting slogan, creating rumpus and attempting to disrupt the proceedings. They also used a tool to point out lack of required quorum to disrupt the proceedings.

It was quite surprising for the political pundits that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] has been agreed to initiate talks with the government and at the same time not hesitating to register their protests in the house on daily basis. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, after repeated requests to the lawmakers for maintain the decorum of the House, had to issue a strong worded statement in the last week against the PTI’s policy. Sadiq emphasized that he would not allow any external pressure to influence the conduct of the House. Sadiq , in his remarks during the Question-Hour, expressing displeasure remarked that the proceedings of the National Assembly would be as per rules and regulations.

Though the opposition did not care the verbal and written statement of the chair yet Ayaz Sadiq seen repeatedly criticizing the opposition for being preoccupied with political matters, neglecting the pressing issues of the public.

The PTI members, on coming Monday, will secure double hat-trick of its protest during the proceedings of the House. The demands including formation of judicial commissions on May 09 and November 26, immediate release order for Imran Khan and PTI arrested members etc have already been conveyed verbally and in written form to the government side.

Political and constitutional experts commented that the demands have been conveyed then what is the point of protest on daily basis in the parliament. “ This is protest, for the sake of protest...what is logic behind it,” said a political pundit, commenting on PTI’s policy.

Some senior parliamentarians viewed that the opposition parties register their protests but not always try to disrupt the proceedings. It was also seen in the past that opposition members in their protests try to disrupt the proceedings but this is against the parliamentary norms. The national exchequers have to bear around two million only for the proceedings of one day.

The Pakistani National Assembly, in the past, had also experienced several instances of physical altercations among its members, reflecting underlying political tensions.

Senior parliamentarians viewed that there should be end or limit of protests. It seems these MPs have been given special instructions from their boss to keep creating hullabaloo in the house.

Though the treasury benches members are not seem engaging in physical altercations with the opposition members but this kind of situation were seen in the past.

Some of the physical brawls in the parliament including physical brawl between members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Jan26, 2017 over the Panama Papers case. The lawmakers slapped, kicked, and pushed each other during the session.

On No6, 2018, a brawl erupted in the National Assembly during discussions about Asia Bibi, a Christian woman acquitted by the Supreme Court after spending eight years on death row for blasphemy. On Feb 4, 2022, Parliament descended into violence with members from both opposition and treasury benches brawling. On June 15,2022, The assembly house turned into a battleground as opposition and treasury members scuffled and threw budget documents at each other during the budget speech of Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif. On April 15,2022 , the Punjab provincial assembly, opposing legislators engaged in fistfights just before the election of a new chief minister. Likewise, there is long history of verbal and physical brawl and protests in the parliament.