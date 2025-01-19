Sunday, January 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Israel police say several injured in Tel Aviv shooting

Israel police say several injured in Tel Aviv shooting
NEWS WIRE
January 19, 2025
Newspaper, International

Tel Aviv  -  Israeli police said that several people were injured in a shooting in the commercial hub Tel Aviv on Saturday, while emergency service providers reported that one person was wounded by stabbing. “There are injuries at the scene, and at this stage, large police forces are on their way to the location. The circumstances are currently unclear,” the police said in a statement, adding the incident occurred on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv. Emergency service provider Magen David Adom said its staff were providing medical treatment to a 30-year-old male “injured from stabbing”. The incident occurred a day before a ceasefire is set to take effect in Gaza.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025