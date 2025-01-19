IT sector records highest ever monthly exports of $338m in Dec

KARACHI - Pakistan recorded the highest-ever monthly IT exports of $348 million in December 2024, despite consistent challenges of slow internet across the country. According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the export receipts of $338 million are higher than 12% from the preceding month and also higher than the previous monthly-level high export receipts record of $330 million in October 2024. These monthly IT exports in December 2024 are higher than the last 12-month average of $299 million, which is the 15th consecutive month of IT export growth starting from October 2023.

An IT exporter Dr Noman mentioned that several key factors have maintained the upward trajectory of exports and its penetration to different regions. Pakistani IT companies have been actively engaging with international clients, notably in the USA and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Local IT companies won various projects after participating in events like the Oslo Innovation Week 2024 and the Pak-US Tech Investment Conference, Singapore Tech Week, Singapore Tech festival, GITEX and others.

He further added that the SBP increased the permissible retention limit in Exporters’ Specialized Foreign Currency Accounts from 35% to 50%. Additionally, the introduction of a new category, Equity Investment Abroad (EIA), allows IT exporters to acquire shares in foreign entities using up to 50% of their retained export proceeds. These measures have boosted exporters’ confidence in repatriating earnings.

A stable Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has encouraged exporters to remit a higher portion of their profits back to Pakistan, contributing to the increase in export figures, Noman Said- CEO SI Global Solutions also said.

He suggested that regulatory authorities should further simplify export regulations to reduce bureaucratic procedures to facilitate easier market entry for new exporters. Providing both short-term and long-term credit, especially to IT companies mostly small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Dr Noman further added that the IT curriculum to align with global technological advancements is essential particularly the introduction of emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics can equip the workforce with relevant skills, enhancing the sector’s competitiveness.

Overall, the IT exports in the first half of the surged to $1.86 billion by the end of the first half of the current financial year as compared to $1.45 billion recorded in the same period of the last financial year. According to an estimate, the export of the IT sector could touch $4 billion mark by the end of the current financial year.

Another IT exporter Saad Shah said the export growth is lesser than the potential of the IT exporting companies due to the perennial challenge of slow and disrupted internet across the country.

The export of IT-enabled services could surpass the mark of $4 billion in the current financial year, which could have also supported the macro-economic indicators and provided jobs to many youngsters, he added.

CEO Hexalyze further said that IT companies strived hard to accomplish their projects for foreign clients timely with extra hours of work and alternate arrangements, including assistance from offshore offices and partners.

He urged that the government should fix the issue of slow internet and ensure the interrupted service of internet to IT exporters to enhance the exports of the country and attract foreign direct investment in IT sector on a long-term basis.

The government should also establish IT parks, particularly in the metropolises that ensure uninterrupted and speedy supply of the internet to IT exporters in case of any disruption, he concluded.