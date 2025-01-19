JI activists hold rally against worsening law, order situation in SW

South waziristan - Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami South Waziristan (Lower) held a protest demonstration in Rustam Bazaar, Wana, against the worsening law and order situation, rising unemployment, and unannounced excessive power outages.

The protest was led by Asadullah Bheer, district chief of Jamaat-e-Islami South Waziristan Lower, Maulana Umar Wazir, district president of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Saif-ur-Rehman Tayyab, former leader Nadeem, JI workers, and a large number of prominent local elders, youth, and citizens.

During the demonstration, the protesters strongly criticized the government’s inability to address the issues being faced by the public, demanding immediate reforms. They said that the lack of job opportunities and unannounced power outages have severely affected the lives of local residents.

On the occasion, Jamaat-e-Islami district leader Saif-ur-Rehman Tayyab said that the government has completely failed to address public grievances. He urged the authorities to recognize the gravity of the situation and take prompt measures to improve the law and order situation, reduce unemployment, and provide basic amenities to the tribespeople. Speakers noted that public frustration is increasing daily due to the government’s neglect. During the protest, JI South Waziristan Lower chief Asad Bheer demanded that local issues be addressed as a priority. He said that ignoring the problems of a sensitive area like South Waziristan is unacceptable and could lead to further unrest in the region.

He emphasized that the people of South Waziristan are deeply disappointed with the government’s performance and are raising their voices for their fundamental rights. The large turnout at the protest reflects the peak of public anger against government apathy, he maintained.

The speakers insisted that the government must take immediate action to address public demands and devise a comprehensive strategy to resolve the issues facing South Waziristan.

Additionally, participants lauded Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s decision to observe a nationwide day of solidarity with Palestine, as emotions of sympathy and support for the Palestinian people were also expressed on the occasion.