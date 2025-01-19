Justice Ayesha calls for urgent laws to protect animal in country

LAHORE - Supreme Court Judge Justice Ayesha A Malik emphasized the importance of animal rights, stating that while human rights receive significant attention, the rights of animals are often neglected. She called for strict penalties against those who mistreat animals.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the International Animal and Environmental Rights Conference, held at a local hotel on Saturday, Justice Ayesha A Malik stressed that all living beings have the right to live in without fear.

She highlighted an urgent need for immediate measures to protect animal rights in the country.

Justice Ayesha A Malik noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, while efforts were made to safeguard humans, animals were largely over looked. She added that just as humans need clean water and a healthy environment, animals require the same conditions to thrive.

She emphasized the necessity of a robust legal framework to ensure the protection of animal rights

across all regions. She praised organizations working for animal welfare, describing their efforts as a positive step forward.

On the occasion, Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court also addressed the conference, stating that courts have begun to take a stand on animal welfare.

He highlighted landmark rulings by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah on climate change and animal welfare. He praised the Punjab government’s ban on hunting and declared that his courtroom doors are open for voiceless animals.

Other speakers at the conference included Lahore High Court Bar Association President Asad Manzoor Butt, Abu Zar Salman Niazi, Balqees Bano Wardag, Sunita Gulzar, Ahmed Malik, and the event’s organizer, Altamush Saeed.