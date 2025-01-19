Sunday, January 19, 2025
Justice Jamal Mandokhail to hear 20 key cases in-chamber proceedings next week

Web Desk
11:32 AM | January 19, 2025
Justice Jamal Mandokhail, a member of the constitutional bench, is set to conduct in-chamber hearings for 20 cases next week, as per the cause list.

Key hearings scheduled for January 20 include a case addressing administrative negligence that resulted in 22 fatalities, a petition challenging the constitutionality of military courts' current powers, and a case seeking action against judges who took oaths under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO). Also on the docket for the same day is a case on establishing regulations for visa and immigration consultancy.

On January 21, the court will hear a petition regarding restrictions on candidates contesting multiple seats simultaneously.

Significant cases set for January 22 include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petitions challenging the appointments of Raja Riaz Ahmed as opposition leader and Mohsin Naqvi as interim chief minister, along with a request to annul Article 63-A of the Constitution.

The January 23 schedule features hearings on a petition against the amended Official Secrets Act 2023 and the Pakistan Army Act 2023. Additionally, Jamaat-e-Islami’s petition addressing excessive electricity bills and government-imposed charges will also be heard.

Justice Mandokhail will preside over all these in-chamber proceedings.

