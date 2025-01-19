Karachi starts to see 25 to 30pc rise in COVID-19 cases

KARACHI - The port city of Karachi has started to see a rise in Corona virus (COVID-19) cases, with 25 to 30 percent of patients presenting with symptoms of cold and cough testing positive for the virus. According to Professor Saeed Khan, an expert in infectious diseases at Dow Hospital, there has been an increase in the number of people suffering from cold, cough, and fever in the city. After testing, 25 to 30 percent of these patients are confirmed to have COVID-19.

Professor Khan further stated that 10 to 12 percent of patients are being diagnosed with Influenza H1N1, while 5 to 10 percent of children are showing signs of respiratory infections. He explained that the symptoms of COVID-19, Influenza H1N1, and other winter viral infections are similar, which leads many patients to avoid getting tested, thereby preventing the confirmation of these diseases. At Dow Hospital, a significant number of patients with cold, cough, and fever symptoms have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital has reported that the number of patients with difficulty in breathing and other respiratory issues is also increasing.

The symptoms of these viral infections often overlap, with the loss of taste and smell being one of the distinguishing symptoms of COVID-19. The rapid spread of these diseases is typical during winter, with poor ventilation contributing to the spread of viruses.

Experts are urging the public to take necessary precautions, including wearing masks and staying covered. They also recommend getting the annual influenza vaccine to protect against viral infections.