KP govt to release imported stored wheat across province

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to release imported wheat stored in godowns across the province, with a comprehensive release policy finalized in a high-level meeting chaired by the Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru.

The meeting, held in Peshawar, was attended by the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption, Musaddiq Abbasi; Secretary of the Food Department, Saqib Raza; Additional Secretary, Ashfaq Ahmed; Director of Food, Musarrat Zaman; and other officials. During the session, Secretary Saqib Raza provided a detailed briefing on various aspects of the imported wheat release policy. Following the briefing, Provincial Minister Zahir Shah Toru stated that 77,762 metric tons of imported wheat are currently stored in different godowns across the province. He added that the government has decided to release the wheat to operational flour mills in respective districts at a price of Rs2,400 per 40 kilograms. To ensure transparency in the process, a monitoring committee has been constituted, comprising the Divisional Deputy Director of Food, the District Food Controller, and the Assistant Food Controller. The committee will oversee the entire release operation. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the movement of wheat within the warehouses. The release will only occur during daylight hours, between sunrise and sunset. The minister further said that the imported wheat has been declared safe for human consumption by the National Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE) in Faisalabad, after which the government decided to proceed with its release. The minister directed officials to ensure the release process is conducted in a transparent and organized manner. He warned that any negligence or misconduct in the process would result in strict legal action against those responsible.