Sunday, January 19, 2025
Land dispute claims life of a youth

STAFF REPORT
January 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALNAGAR   -   Land dispute claims the life of a youth in the limits of Ghumandpur police station. According to FIR, a youth Shahbaz S/O Barish Ali R/O Habibka was gunned down by his uncle Waris along with other accomplice in the  limits of Ghumandpur police station. The motive behind the crime was old enmity, accused Waris had occupied  the land of his brother Barish and both had litigation. Nursing the grudge Waris along with accomplices Jamil,  Dev Ram and two identified gunned down the youth Shahbaz, who succumbed to his injuries and breathed his last. Police registered the case U/S 302, 148, 149. However accused are at large.

