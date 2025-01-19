LHC CJ chairs full court meeting

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Ms Aalia Neelum on Saturday chaired a full court meeting at the judges’ new library. The meeting was attended by judges of the Lahore High Court, including Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Faisal Zaman Khan. LHC Registrar Abher Gul Khan was also present. The meeting focused on establishing mechanisms for the expeditious disposal of pending cases at the Lahore High Court, including its Principal Seat and benches at Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi, as well as in the district judiciary across Punjab. Several proposals were presented to expedite the resolution of older cases, reduce the backlog, and formulate a comprehensive policy aimed at ensuring swift and quality justice. The overarching objective is to provide citizens with timely and effective justice, thereby strengthening public confidence in the judiciary. A detailed report was presented during the meeting, highlighting key judicial statistics. According to the report, over 3.8 million cases were resolved in the Lahore High Court and district judiciary across Punjab during the year 2024. It further revealed that 148,453 new cases were filed at the Lahore High Court’s Principal Seat and its benches in 2024, while 144,122 cases were decided during the same period. Similarly, the district judiciary resolved 36,570,102 cases in 2024, with 37,896,639 new cases being filed in the same year. Currently, the Lahore High Court and its benches have 198,000 pending cases, while the district judiciary is dealing with 1,494,868 pending cases.