Library Woes

Balochistan is grappling with numerous issues, including terrorism, unemployment, a dysfunctional healthcare system, inadequate infrastructure, and a substandard educational framework. Like these other challenges, improving the educational system has never been a government priority.

The provincial capital, Quetta, has few libraries, with the Quaid-e-Azam Library being the largest in the province. However, it lacks basic facilities such as uninterrupted, high-speed internet, adequate seating, and potable water. The Senior Section—designated for CSS aspirants and MPhil/PhD students—frequently experiences internet disruptions, with seats often reserved for days and chairs in poor condition.

Furthermore, the water filters have not been replaced for months and are now filled with algae, making the drinking water unsafe. I visited the library administration yesterday to report the dire condition of the Senior Section study hall, but my concerns were ignored.

Students travel hundreds of miles from across the province to pursue higher education in Quetta and rely on libraries due to the lack of proper study spaces. The government must address this issue promptly.

SANAULLAH KAKAR,

Quetta.