MAGA & Gun Culture

Unnecessary arguments and controversies have long clouded the United States of America, often for no reason. Personally, I have always been an admirer of America, dating back to my school and college days in Tamil Nadu during the 1990s. The USA has been a source of inspiration across all aspects of life and lifestyle.

The Chicago speech by Swami Vivekananda remains a historic moment, a testament to the greatness of America as a platform for profound ideas. His teachings, which I fondly recall from my native areas like Tuticorin and Tirunelveli, hold lessons that resonate to this day.

However, America faces challenges that demand introspection. The USA is the world’s energy machine, a hub of beauty, knowledge, science, and innovation. Yet, issues such as the proliferation of gun culture and controversies over technology policies threaten its core values.

The Donald Trump administration must address these problems thoughtfully. Gun violence, a persistent menace, requires a multi-pronged approach. While immediate action may be challenging, cultivating responsibility among American youth through an improved educational system is a step in the right direction.

The September 11 attacks of 2001 serve as a reminder of America’s resilience. By drawing on the strategies of previous administrations, current leaders can tackle issues like gun violence with renewed resolve.

The world must continue to support America as it strives to maintain its position as a global leader in technology, science, and culture. A stable, thriving USA benefits not only its citizens but also the international community.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

India.