Mashood distributes certificates to NAVTTC graduates at Landhi Prison

Karachi - The Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP), Rana Mashood, distributed certificates to the graduates of the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) courses at Landhi Prison and inaugurated the Vacuum Chamber Dehydration Unit at Perfect Food Industries, Port Qasim, on Saturday.

Chairman PMYP briefly visited the facilities at Landhi Prison, met with officials from Sindh Prisons, NAVTTC, PLUS Legal Aid Team, and interacted with prisoners.

He praised the end-to-end pilot program of NAVTTC, in which prisoners were provided specialized training in fine arts, calligraphy, and graphic designing.

He endorsed the idea of expanding such facilities to other inmates and prisons across the country.

Additionally, he directed the officials to devise plans for introducing other skill courses, such as cooking, fashion designing, and equipping gyms in prisons.

Rana Mashood encouraged officials and organizers to expand such initiatives and seek his support wherever needed.

Later, the Chairman PMYP inaugurated the Vacuum Chamber Dehydration Unit at Perfect Food Industries, which exports processed vegetables and fruits.

The newly-inaugurated Vacuum Chamber was built with the European Union-funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) grant of Rs30 million.

The organization serves as a donor with the International Trade Centre (ITC), SMEDA, and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) as implementing organizations. Addressing the gathering, Rana Mashood congratulated Nadir Gul Barech, his team, and all other partner organizations for empowering people at the grassroots level throughout the country.

He highlighted PPAF’s role in the community-driven approach, promoting economic development, and reducing poverty, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision aligns with this approach.

Talking about the newly inaugurated Vacuum Chamber, he expressed hope that this enterprise would generate employment opportunities and boost the economy through exports. He also expressed gratitude to GRASP, SAWFCO, ITC, and PPAF for empowering rural enterprises and playing their part in poverty alleviation.

Discussing opportunities for youth, he announced that the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub would soon be launched, which will contain all available national and international job and learning opportunities for the youth of Pakistan.

CEO of PPAF Nadir Gul Barech and Rizwan Tariq of ICT briefed the PMYP Chairman about their organizations’ work.

Rana Mashood was informed that these organizations had so far distributed similar grants of Rs 771 million to rural enterprises and women-led businesses.

They also highlighted the successful initiatives of providing such plants to fruit sellers in Tando Adam and Tando Allahyar, who are now exporting processed fruit products and contributing to national prosperity.