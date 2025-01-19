Mentally-retarded boy sets house on fire

FAISALABAD - Precious luggage of a house was reduced to ashes when a mentally-retarded boy put it on fire in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that the boy reportedly lighted fire in his room situated at Jhang Road Gulfishan Colony near Zakariya Mosque which engulfed the entire surroundings. The fire burnt house luggage present in the room and fire fighters of Rescue 1122 brought it under control after hectic effort. However, no loss of life was reported as the boy was dragged out from the room immediately after fire eruption, he added.