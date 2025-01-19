Millat Tractors committed to elevating Pakistan’s sporting landscape

LAHORE - Col (R) Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy GM (Admin & Purchase) at Millat Tractors Limited, reaffirmed his company’s full commitment to supporting sports in Pakistan and promoting its growth. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Millat Tractors National Junior Tennis Championship 2025 in Lahore, Col Mukhtar emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent and promoting sports across various disciplines. “Millat Tractors has always been a strong advocate for sports development in Pakistan. We host the Millat Tractors National Golf Tournament annually, a tradition we’ve upheld for decades,” he remarked. “In addition, we actively sponsor tennis championships, particularly at the junior level, as we believe this is where future stars are cultivated.” Col Mukhtar further highlighted Millat Tractors’ involvement in supporting other sports such as boxing and volleyball, alongside their unique contribution to the environment. “For the past 26 years, we have consistently excelled in planting and maintaining the best flowers,” he added.